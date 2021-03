Armed demonstrators flock to support Nevada rancher For over a century, Cliven Bundy's family has raised cattle on a patch of land in Nevada the size of Rhode Island. Bundy has refused since 2009 to pay grazing fees, and the Bureau of Land Management began to round up his cattle. Protesters from across the country, some of whom are armed, have flocked to the area to support Bundy. Teri Okita reports.