Arizona Republicans order new 2020 election recount despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud The Republican-led state Senate in Arizona is leading a new recount of more than 2 million ballots cast in its most populous county in the 2020 election, despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Democrats flipped the state blue for the presidency and one Senate seat last November. CBSN Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joins CBSN AM with the latest.