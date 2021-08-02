More controversy brews over Arizona presidential election audit More issues are emerging from Arizona Republicans' controversial 2020 presidential election audit, which ended last week. Arizona's former secretary of state, who is overseeing the process, threatened to quit last week after being locked out of a building where the audit was taking place. Then the tally from Cyber Ninjas, the private company conducting the audit, failed to match Maricopa County's official count. Cyber Ninjas' CEO also says private donations from pro-Trump organizations helped fund the process along with the state. CBS News political reporter Adam Brewster joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss how officials are responding to the latest developments.