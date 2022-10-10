Races in swing states heat up ahead of the 2022 midterm elections
Senator Bernie Sanders is urging Democrats to campaign on more than abortion rights. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump spent the weekend campaigning in Nevada and Arizona, two states that could impact the balance of power in the Senate. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa, chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and CBS News politics reporter Musadiq Bidar join "Red and Blue" with the latest.