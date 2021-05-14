Arizona election audit under scrutiny amid concerns of partisanship, lack of transparency It's been seven months since the 2020 presidential election was decided, but in Arizona votes are once again being recounted. It's part of an unprecedented audit of ballots in the state's largest county, which the Republican-led state senate just extended by another month. While the results won't change the outcome, it's being closely watched by former President Trump and some right wing groups pushing baseless election fraud claims. CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave joined "CBSN AM" from Phoenix with details.