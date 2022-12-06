Arizona certifies election results after judge orders end to delay: CBS News Flash Dec. 6, 2022 The roommates of four Idaho college students found stabbed to death in their house in November have spoken out for the first time as the investigation continues. Arizona has certified its midterm election results, but only after a judge ordered Republican election officials in Cochise County to do so. And the House of Representatives is poised to take up and approve same sex marriage legislation today.