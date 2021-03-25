Live

Arizona airport severely damaged by storm

1.64 inches of rain fell on Phoenix, which broke the century-old record for a single day of rain which stood at 1.46 inches (3.70 cm) since 1903. The heavy rains broke windows and tore off roof sections of Sky Harbor Airport in Pheonix.
