Aria Mia Loberti on starring in "All the Light We Cannot See" Aria Mia Loberti had never acted before, but she stood out among hundreds in a casting call for Netflix's adaptation of Anthony Doerr's Pulitzer Prize-winning World War II novel, "All the Light We Cannot See." The heroine is a young woman who, like Loberti, cannot see. Correspondent Seth Doane visited Loberti on the set during filming in Budapest, where she talked about the responsibility of bringing a blind character to life for audiences.