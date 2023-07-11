Aretha Franklin's sons battle over wills found in sofa cushions, locked cabinet Aretha Franklin's sons are in court this week battling over the control of her estate and assets. Jurors are tasked with determining whether a 2014 document found under sofa cushions in Franklin's home can be accepted as a valid will instead of a 2010 handwritten will found inside of a locked cabinet. Both documents were discovered months after the singer's death. Reid Weisbord, a distinguished professor of law at Rutgers University, joined CBS News to talk about the case.