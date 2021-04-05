Live

Watch CBSN Live

Are voters tiring of political dynasties?

CBS News contributor and GOP strategist Frank Luntz went to New Hampshire to speak to independent and Republican voters about the hurdles Jeb Bush may face in his bid for the presidency. He joins "CBS This Morning" to reveal what he learned.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.