Are some PACs pocketing voter donations? This election is on track to break all spending records and could likely cost several billion dollars. By the end of last year, presidential campaigns and outside groups supporting them raised more than $600 million. Between the candidates, super PACs, party committees and political action committees, that number is going to explode -- funded in part from donors. But sometimes very few dollars actually make it to specific candidates. Julianna Goldman reveals why it's important for donors to do their homework.