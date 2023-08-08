Are social media influencers getting too influential? The power of social media's influence took a dangerous turn last week when authorities say a massive crowd showed up in New York City's Union Square for a promised electronics giveaway from influencer Kai Cenat. Chaos ensued, some were injured and Cenat was arrested and charged with inciting a riot. To discuss all this, CBS News was joined by Dr. Pamela Rutledge, director of the Media Psychology Research Center specializing in understanding the way people use and are impacted by social media.