Are Russia investigations holding up Congress' agenda? President Trump tweeted he's under investigation, and now his son-in-law Jared Kushner is reportedly thinking of changing his legal team to handle the Russia probe. Is all of this muddling what gets pushed through Congress or even playing out in upcoming special elections? CBS News political director Steve Chaggaris and CBSN political contributor and RealClearPolitics national political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns join CBSN to break down all of the day's news.