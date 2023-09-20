Watch CBS News

Are paper wine bottles the future?

A U.K. company is replacing glass wine bottles with a unique paper alternative, and bringing it to the U.S. CBS News' Ian Lee gets an inside look at Frugalpac's effort to help decarbonize the drink industry.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.