Are Millennial buying habits hurting retailers? Millennials, also known as “Generation Y,” are the largest generation. Almost 80 million people born after 1980 and before the early 2000s make up this influential demographic and nowhere has their influence been more keenly felt than the retail industry. CBS News senior business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss how Millennials are not just redefining traditional retail, they're also redefining ownership and what it means to them.