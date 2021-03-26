Live

Are mandatory minimum sentences an injustice?

Erin Moriarty interviews a Florida man who fired a warning shot to protect his daughter. He scared off her assailant -- and is now serving 20 years behind bars, because of the state's mandatory minimum sentencing laws.
