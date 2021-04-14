Live

Are lithium-ion batteries too dangerous?

With the recent rash of hoverboard fires and e-cigarette explosions, the lithium-ion batteries that run them are under heightened scrutiny. Vinita Nair takes a look at what might be to blame for these flare-ups.
