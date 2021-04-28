Live

Are "illegal leaks" undermining the presidency?

Recent leaks coming out of Washington have been more like floods than drips. New York Times National Security reporter Scott Shane discusses whether the so-called "deep state" is to blame for President Trump's troubles with CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers.
