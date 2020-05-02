Are gorillas threatened by coronavirus? After the coronavirus has reportedly been found in both cats and dogs, some animal conservationists worry that the illness could spread to gorillas, a close cousin to humans. While the pandemic has not yet reached the mountain gorillas of the Democratic Republic of Congo, veterinarians who work with nonprofit Gorilla Doctors are concerned for them. Respiratory infections are the second leading cause of death among gorillas. Debora Patta speaks to some of the people behind the effort to keep these majestic animals safe.