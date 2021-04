Are food flavorings an obesity culprit? Eating healthier isn't just about fat, salt and sugar. Flavorings could be fueling America’s obesity epidemic. Americans add nearly 600 million pounds of flavorings to food each year, everything from syrups to spices to sauces. Mark Schatzker is the author of the new book, “The Dorito Effect,” and joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss how these flavorings could be making people gain weight.