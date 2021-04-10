Live

Watch CBSN Live

Are copycat terror attacks possible in the U.S.?

Terror analysts say a Paris-style attack would be unlikely in the United States. Former FBI Supervisory Special Agent Ali Soufan joined CBSN with more on why ISIS may not be capable of carrying out a similar assault.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.