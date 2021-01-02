Are Congressional Republicans breaking away from Trump? Congress is preparing for a new battle after handing President Trump the first Congressional defeat of his term. The Senate is set to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory on January 6, though some Congressional Republicans are preparing to challenge the results. Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden are also planning visits to Georgia on Monday, ahead of that state's two crucial Senate runoff elections – the results will determine which party controls the Senate for the next two years. The Hill Editor-in-Chief Bob Cusack joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss with less than three weeks until Mr. Biden’s inauguration.