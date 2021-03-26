Live

Are American hospitals ready to fight Ebola?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is assuring the public that the nation's hospitals stand ready to handle cases of Ebola, but in a survey, nurses across the country say they fear their hospitals are not ready. John Blackstone reports.
