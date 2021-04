Arctic blast sweeps Northern, Mid-Atlantic States The spring-like weather of February that a large part of the nation enjoyed a few days ago is now just a memory. Millions of Americans woke to bone-chilling temperatures as an Arctic blast swept from the Great Lakes to New England and the Mid-Atlantic States, with wind chills well below zero. And at Boston's Logan International Airport, the battle against the elements took a dangerous turn. Meteorologist Ed Curran from Chicago station WBBM has the frigid news.