CBS News App
Election Results
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Watch Live: Zelenskyy addresses joint meeting of Congress
Jan. 6 committee releases witness transcripts, set to release final report Thursday
Biden and Zelenskyy present united front against Russia at White House
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to U.S. extradition
Powerful winter storm could cause holiday travel disruptions across U.S.
Trump's IRS auditor relied on an accounting firm his company called "negligent"
Franco Harris, legendary Pittsburgh Steelers running back, dead at 72
New leader of United Airlines pilot union apologizes for disparaging comments
Should schools ban their students from using cellphones?
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Arctic blast bears down on holiday travelers
A powerful winter storm could disrupt holiday travel plans coast to coast. Airlines are poised to cancel thousands of flights as the storm is expected to pummel the midwest with snow before temperatures plunge. Kris Van Cleave reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On