Arbery and Rittenhouse trials drive debate about self-defense argument The jury is still deliberating the Kyle Rittenhouse case in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Meanwhile, closing arguments are expected to begin Monday in the trial against three White men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. Omar Villafranca reports from the courthouse in Brunswick, and attorney Ali Aramesh joins CBSN's Lana Zak for further analysis of these high-profile cases.