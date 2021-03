AQAP claims Paris attack as Charlie Hebdo sells out A new video from the leader of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) claims responsibility for the attacks in Paris against satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo. The investigation into the attacks is ongoing, including the search for six accomplices who may be part of the terror cell that helped with the attacks. Across France, people lined up to buy copies of the newest Charlie Hebdo edition. Elizabeth Palmer reports from Paris.