April Simpkins publishes daughter Cheslie Kryst's posthumous book, "By the Time You Read This" Former Miss USA and Extra correspondent Cheslie Kryst shared her excitement about writing her first book, finishing the manuscript shortly before she died by suicide in 2022, at age 30. Her family says she battled severe depression for years. Now, her mother, April Simpkins, is honoring her daughter's wish by publishing her book. It's called "By the Time You Read This: The Space Between Cheslie's Smile and Mental Illness." April Simpkins joins us first on "CBS Mornings." For more information on Cheslie Kryst go to cheslieckrystfoundation.org