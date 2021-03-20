Live

April 27: Netanyahu, Blinken, McCaskill, Corker

The latest on the crisis in Ukraine and the Middle East peace process with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Deputy National Security Adviser Tony Blinken, Sens. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., and Bob Corker, R-Tenn., and others
