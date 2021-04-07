Live

Watch CBSN Live

Apps deliver pot on demand

Medical marijuana is big business, with sales in California alone reaching over $1 billion. CNET.com’s Lexy Savvides reports on how technology is changing the way patients receive orders, with new apps promising delivery in less than an hour.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.