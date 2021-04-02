Live

Watch CBSN Live

Apple Watch deliveries delayed

CNET senior editor Jeff Bakalar tells CBSN's Meg Oliver and Vinita Nair about the backlog of Apple Watch orders. Although consumers have been able to pre-order watches this month, they won't receive them until June or later.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.