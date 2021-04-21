Live

Apple unveils the iPhone 7

Apple has unveiled the water-resistant iPhone 7. The headphone jack will also be removed from the new smartphone. Nick Thompson, CBS News contributor and editor at newyorker.com, joins CBSN with more details.
