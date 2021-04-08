Live

Apple unveils new products and updates

Apple's event highlighted improvements to the iPhone, a bigger new iPad Pro, and Apple TV 4, which includes a host of new features, including Siri intergration. CNET's Jeff Bakalar runs through all the developments.
