Live

Watch CBSN Live

Apple to unveil new, smaller iPhone

Apple will likely debut a line of smaller phones at their event on March 21. NewYorker.com Editor Nick Thompson joins CBSN to discuss what's behind Apple's new strategy after recently rolling out larger devices.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.