Live

Watch CBSN Live

Apple set to unveil new music streaming service

The company hopes to change how we buy and listen to music, as it takes aim at rivals like Spotify. CNET editor-at-large Tim Stevens joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what's on deck at Apple's annual developers conference.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.