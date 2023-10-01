Watch CBS News

Apple seeks fix for overheating iPhone 15 issue

Apple announced Saturday it is working on an update to address reports that new iPhone 15 models are overheating. The company said the issue is caused by software bug and the use of certain third-party apps, including Uber and Instagram.
