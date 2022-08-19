Apple warns of security vulnerability in iPhones, iPads, Macs If you have an Apple device, security experts are urging you update it as soon as possible. Apple disclosed this week that it has found a serious vulnerability that could allow a hacker take control of your iPhone, iPad or Mac. First, CBS News reporter Dina Demetrius breaks down what this means for consumers. Then, Samantha Delouya, a senior business news reporter for Business Insider, has some tips if you believe your device has been compromised.