Live

Watch CBSN Live

Apple Pay hackers using stolen credit card data

Apple is defending its Apple Pay service, saying that hackers are only exploiting their product after obtaining stolen credit card data. CNET's Jeff Bakalar joins CBSN with more on how thieves are making fraudulent purchases.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.