Apple holding "Spring Loaded" release event Apple will hold its first media event of the year Tuesday. Dubbed "Spring Loaded," the event will be livestreamed from the tech giant's campus in Cupertino, California. Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to unveil new iPads, AirPods and an operating system feature that has privacy advocates cheering. CBSN technology reporter Dan Patterson joined "CBSN AM" to talk about the big day and Apple's decision to allow far-right social networking app Parler back on its app store.