Apple asks for reversal on court order to unlock iPhone Apple is asking a California judge to throw out a court order to force the tech giant to help the FBI unlock an iPhone used by San Bernardino gunman Syed Rizwan Farook. Apple’s motion comes more than a week after another judge ordered the company to create software to unlock the encrypted phone, and Apple CEO Tim Cook refused. CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the case.