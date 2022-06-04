Watch CBS News

Apollo 1 crew members honored with monument

Crewmembers of the Apollo 1 were honored with a monument at Arlington National Cemetery more than half a century after a fire in the launchpad killed three astronauts. It was the first tragedy of the American Space Program. Kris Van Cleave reports.
