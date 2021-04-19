Live

AP: Donald Trump campaign facing hiring trouble

The Associated Press is reporting that the Donald Trump campaign is having trouble hiring new staff. Prominent Republicans are hesitant to step onboard, fearing that the move may be a blemish on their resume. Reena Ninan has the details.
