AOL co-founder on taking the internet to the next level In 1985, Steve Case co-founded “America Online.” He took the company from its primitive dial-up days to one of the biggest media mergers ever. He is out with a new book, “The Third Wave: An Entrepreneur’s Vision of the Future.” He joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss how the world is entering a "third wave" of the digital revolution, the importance of technological innovations and the role the government should play.