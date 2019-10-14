Violent Trump Parody
Impeachment Inquiry
Turkey Invades Syria
Atatiana Jefferson Killed
Deadly U.K. Crash
Key-Copying Threat
College Amenities "Arms Race"
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Father of Texas woman shot dead by cop in her home: "It's senseless"
Congress set to return as impeachment inquiry heats up
Dad recalls last words to son after crash involving U.S. official's wife
Kurds turn to Russia as ISIS detainees escape
Video of Trump-like figure assaulting foes shown at Trump resort
"Anger issues": Man's rampage in condo leaves 5 neighbors dead
What keeps the Hong Kong protests going?
Death toll climbs as Japan digs out from monster typhoon
CBS News Battleground Tracker: Warren extends lead in early states
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
CBSN Boston
CBSN New York
CBSN Los Angeles
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Anybody "can be Rachael Ray," TV host says
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue