"Some kids are really struggling": New study on children's worries, anxiety A new survey by Nemours Children's Health sheds light on anxieties among children, with 86% of kids ages 9-13 reporting worrying at least sometimes -- often about school or friendships. More than half say adults don't understand. CBS News' Bradley Blackburn has more on how the pandemic may have fueled anxiety for young people, and what parents can do about it.