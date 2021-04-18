Live

Watch CBSN Live

Anton Yelchin's SUV was under recall

Anton Yelchin, an up and coming actor, was killed Sunday when his SUV rolled into him in his driveway in Los Angeles. Turns out, the SUV was part of a recall because the gear shift can be confusing to drivers. Kris Van Cleave reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.