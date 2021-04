Anton Yelchin's parents sue Fiat Chrysler over son's death The parents of "Star Trek" actor Anton Yelchin are breaking their silence about his sudden death. They held an emotional news conference Tuesday and announced a "wrongful death" lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler, the parent company of Jeep. Yelchin was killed after his Jeep Grand Cherokee rolled backward and pinned him in his driveway. Kris Van Cleave reports.