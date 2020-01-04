Qassem Soleimani Killed
Australia Fires
Jeffrey Epstein
Rod Stewart
Tinslee Lewis
"Affluenza Teen"
Alex Trebek
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Congress notified of Soleimani strike under War Powers Act
Two inmates escape from Mississippi prison
How to help victims of Australia's apocalyptic wildfires
Iran expert calls strike on Iranian general "stunningly" stupid
Australian prime minister calls up reservists in fire threat
Body of woman who texted she felt "in trouble" is found
Rod Stewart charged over altercation with resort employee
Methodists propose split over LGBTQ impasse
T.S. Eliot's love letters unveiled 50 years after muse's death
Impeachment
Complete coverage of the impeachment proceedings
Schumer sends letter to set framework for impeachment trial
Trump says Democrats are "trivializing impeachment"
House Judiciary Committee approves impeachment and sends to House
Watch the public impeachment hearings
Read the articles of impeachment against Trump
House lawyers spar over arguments for and against impeachment
Legal experts debate impeachment at Judiciary hearing
Democrats release impeachment report, accusing Trump of abuse of power
House Republicans defend Trump over Ukraine in impeachment report
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
CBSN Bay Area
CBSN Boston
CBSN Los Angeles
CBSN Minnesota
CBSN New York
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Anti-war protesters fear another war
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue