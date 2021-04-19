Live

Anti-Trump movement faces biggest hurdle yet

Anti-Trump forces are taking their effort to unbind delegates from having to vote for Donald Trump to the GOP convention's rules committee. RNC officials and Trump aides are confident they don't have the votes to prevail, reports Julianna Goldman.
