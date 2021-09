Anti-domestic violence advocate on Gabby Petito case, widespread issue in the U.S. The Gabby Petito case has put a new focus on the problem of domestic violence in the U.S. The CDC says 1 in 4 women have experienced some type of violence at the hands of their partner. Kiersten Stewart from the nonprofit group Futures Without Violence spoke with Laura Podesta on "CBSN AM" about this issue.